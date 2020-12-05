NDLEA arrests suspected drug dealer, recovers 563.15kg of Cannabis Sativa in Lagos

Chioma Joseph, Lagos

A member of a drug syndicate, Emeka Ani, notorious for the sales of Cannabis Sativa, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Lagos State Command.

The suspect, an indigene of Nkanu North Local Government Area in Enugu State, was arrested at a hideout in Oyingbo on December 1, with 563.15kg of the prohibited substance.

Preliminary investigations revealed the suspect, a father of two, buy the drugs from Ofosu in Edo State, and sell on large scale to waiting customers in Lagos.

Speaking to journalists on the seizure on Friday, the State Commander, Barrister Ralph Igwenagu, said the suspect was arrested based on reliable information from members of the public.

The State NDLEA boss added that efforts were ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate, who are on the run.

READ ALSO: Imo North: Why Court disqualified Ararume, ordered replacement With Ibezim

Igwenagi, who was represented by the Assistant State Commander, Mr. Obaniyi Adeoye, also stated that the State Command will intensify general raid operations across the state especially as the Yuletide approaches.

He said: “ Furtherance of the avowed determination of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Lagos State Command to curtail the spate of drug activities in Lagos State, especially at this festive period, the state Command has continued to intensify general raid operations across the state.

“ On December 1, 2020, the Command after a prolonged surveillance bursted another major drug syndicate at Oyingbo area of Lagos State, and seized over half a ton (563.15kg) of Cannabis Sativa and arrested a member of the drug syndicate.

“ The suspect Emeka Ani, 37-years-old from Nkanu North Local Government Area of Enugu State is the Kingpin of the syndicate that operates between Ofosu, Edo State and Lagos State. Investigation into the case is in progress and other members of the syndicate who are currently on the run will soon be identified and arrested to face the full wrath of the law.

“ It is important to note, that this major seizure was made just a few weeks after over 5 tons of Cannabis Sativa was seized in Ayobo area of Lagos State by the State Command. ”

While appreciating sister security agencies and residents of Lagos, for their support, the Commander assured that NDLEA will leave no stone unturned in its resolve to reduce the challenges of drug abuse in the state to the barest minimum.

Making confessional statement, Ani, formerly a vegetable trader, said he went into the criminal venture due to Covid-19 induced hardship.

He alleged one Ifeanyi, a farmer friend, introduced him to the illicit business, shortly after the Covid-19 lockdown.

He said: “My friend Ifeanyi, who is a farmer introduced me into the business and this is my second time buying to resell. My first supply was 16 bags and this 54 bags is my second time on it. ”

“ I buy the drugs from Benin, and resell in Lagos. I communicate on phone with buyers and I supply to them. I don’t sell in small quantity, but sell to retailers, who in turn sell to end users.

“ Although I am married with children, my wife does not know I have switched from selling vegetable to doing drugs. I kept it as a secret from her. ”