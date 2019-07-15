Haruna Aliyu usman, Birnin Kebbi

In its efforts to rid Kebbi state of the sale and consumption of illicit drugs, the state command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said it arrested two high profile drug dealers in the state with 40 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa and other hard drugs.

The two suspects Muhammed Umar, (30) and Muyideen Olalepo, (25), were arrested in Birnin Kebbi by the personnel of the state command based on intelligence report received by the state office.

Parading the two suspects at the state command in Birnin Kebbi before journalists, the state Commander of the agency, Sulaiman Jadi said his men are always on the look-out for drug dealers and addicts in the state.

He said they have mobilized to the scene of the crime and arrested the culprits, immediately the information reached the command, adding that the two suspects are in their custody and are being investigated before arraigning them in court for prosecution.

Jadi lauded his men for their swift action as well as members of the community for the tip off, saying that people must assist the command with useful information in order to nip in the bud the activities of drug dealers, consumers and their sponsors.

He noted further that despite the problem of poor logistics, including operational vehicles, the command is not sleeping in the fight against trading in hard drug and its consumption, warning those in the illicit business to desist forthwith as the agency will not spare whoever is directly or indirectly linked to drug trafficking no matter his placement in the society.