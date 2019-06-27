Moses Oyediran, Enugu

The Enugu state Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Adeyemi Adeofu has said that the command arrested 105 drug abuse suspects in the last six months in the state.

He noted that the agency has succeeded in the conviction of 20 persons out of the 105 cases charged to court between January and June this year.

The state commander disclosed this to newsmen during the commemoration of 2019 United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with the theme: “Health for justice, justice for health.”

Adeofu said the agency seized 549 kilograms of cannabis, 37 grams of heroin and 800 grams of methamphetamine, adding that “between January and June 2019, we arrested 105 suspects; 98 males and 7 females.

We have gone to court and secured the conviction of 20 people while lots of other cases are still in court.

“We have seized about 549 kilograms of cannabis, 37 grams of heroin and 800 grams of methamphetamine between January and June in Enugu state.”

Also, he stated that the command destroyed a laboratory where methamphetamine was been produced in Trans Ekulu area of the state and that the NDLEA was using the two approaches to convey to people the evil effects of drug abuse.