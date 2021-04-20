NDLEA Arrest Two Suspects For Selling Cannabis Cookies To School Children

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two suspects in Abuja, the nation’s capital, who specialize in making and selling drug cookies to schoolchildren and other unsuspecting members of the public.

The suspects, Rhoda Agboje, a 300-level university student, and her partner, Ifeanyi Nwankwo, were arrested for making the cookies with Arizona, a highly psychoactive form of cannabis, as well as alcohol and Rohypnol.

Following the arrest of Rhoda Agboje with four pieces of the drug cookies on Sunday, April 18th, 2021, their lid was blown open.

She was arrested at the NNPC Cooperative Estate, opposite Gaduwa Estate in Abuja, on suspicion of feeding cookies to an unwitting young girl. The girl went insane after eating the drug cookies and couldn’t sleep, making incoherent utterances as a result of the cookies’ effects.

Under questioning, the main suspect, Rhoda, admitted that she bakes the cookies with a friend and sells each three-piece pack for N1,500. Over 200 pieces of the drug cookies were recovered during a follow-up operation at her boyfriend’s home.

“The suspect confirmed that she sells at parties and to unsuspecting members of the public, including school children that are the most vulnerable. The suspect also supplies some supermarkets and clubs in the FCT.”

Narcotics officers with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency’s (NDLEA) Federal Capital Territory Command have also conducted a manhunt for another member of the syndicate involved in the case.

In response, Mohamed Buba Marwa, Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, praised the officers and men of the FCT Command for busting the syndicate.

He said that what the syndicate was doing was not only illegal, but also unethical, since it was luring schoolchildren into drug use under the guise of selling them biscuits or cookies.

“I wish to draw the attention of parents to this new devious strategy to get children addicted to drug cookies and to urge them to remain vigilant while monitoring what their wards bring home from school or consume as snack”, Marwa stated on Tuesday.