Ndigbo are myopic, have no political leader – Orji

The member representing Umuahia Central in the Abia state House of Assembly, Hon. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji has berated the people of the south east for being myopic politically and living without an acknowledged political leader.

Hon. Chinedum Orji who is the Majority Leader in the state House of Assembly handed down this lamentation in his constituency office in Umuahia late Monday while interacting with various groups that came to hear from him and assure him of their loyalties.

Speaking with newsmen afterwards on if the south east can produce the president come 2019, the lawmaker said “People have been myopic in Igbo land. In Yorubaland, they get what they want by playing a type of politics of supporting and being neither here nor there, but aimed at achieving what they want and will come together to get it.

“In the North, it is the same thing and they do with their leaders.

“But here in Igboland, who is our leader? No one would like to speak for us. Here after ruling the people, you would not be respected and would be seen as the ordinary politician. People would insult the leader and would have no respect for him.”

On the current campaign by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and other politicians for the people to obtain their PVCs in the state, Hon. Orji said the exercise seems to be marred by apathy, assuring that politicians in the state are trying their best to bring out people to come and to register.

He also disclosed that the People’s Democratic People, PDP has been repositioned to maintain its lead in the country and in the state, stating that electorates now follow performing politicians and are no longer bought, stating “they like you for what you are?

“So, in the state, we will field credible candidates. If we have popular candidates, people will follow them”

The Lawmaker disclosed that his major area of concentration this time is in the area of pillars he had adopted which include employment, health, education (including scholarship and capacity building), infrastructure and provision of water for the constituents.

According to him, “I am done with individual empowerment. What I want to do are those things that will impact on the people. We want to start playing politics”.

He listed his areas of intervention in his constituency in liaison with ASUBEB to include renovation of classroom blocks and classroom windows, stating “in fact complete renovation, including sinking a borehole” in Loreto School.

“In St. Michael School, Ugwunchara it was also a complete renovation off the school. So also it is Mission Hill which houses two schools, the fencing was constructed and borehole was sunk, as well as one classroom and toilet.

“At Union School, Afaraukwu, I did two classroom blocks renovation and one toilet was built, as well as added more blocks, while in schools in the World Bank area, I renovated the schools, including the dilapidated windows and, doors and classroom buildings, provided water and toilet facilities for the schools.

“I also did much in the area of health by rehabilitating, re-constructing and re-building health centres in Amuzukwu and Amaokwe Ugba and other areas, while in the area of provision of light, I have provided 27 electric poles for the area wh ich has for sometimes has been without light.

As the number one son in the state while his father was the state governor, Hon. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji had empowered thousands of Abia youths with cash awards, vehicles, trainings and equipping them, as well as employment.

However, he now says, he has put a stop to that but to do those things that will benefit communities in his constituency, instead of empowering individuals, thus relying on his pillars of development as state and which include health, education, road infrastructures, light, and water.