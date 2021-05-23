N’digbo in US condemns shoot-at-sight order by IGP

By Tunde Opalana

Ndigbo in diaspora living in the United States of America under the Coordination of World Igbo Congress (WIC), Igbo World Assembly (IWA) and Nzuko Umunna have strongly condemned the reported shoot-at-sight order issued by the Inspector General of Police against Igbo youths.

Fully aware of worsening security challenges in Nigeria and the concerted efforts by both state and non-state actors to arrest the situation, the Ndigbo said the police boss is not taking the right step in stemming insecurity in Southeast Nigeria.

The country has witnessed how terrorism, killer herdsmen and banditry that have ravaged some parts of the north is gradually descending to the Southern part of the country, especially the South-east and South South regions–the Igbo heartland. Noteworthy is the fact that until recently, South-east was the most peaceful and stable region in Nigeria.

Worried by the growing trend of killings going on in the South-east and South South regions, they described as more troubling, the response of the Federal Government and law enforcement agents to the situation at hand.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, the Ndigbos said the utterances from the Presidency, government and law enforcement officials are laced with a desire to turn the Southeast region into a war zone rather than seek for its peace, stability and development.

The statement was signed by Prof Anthony Ejiofor, Chairman, World Igbo Congress, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze

Chairman, Igbo World Assembly, Sir Ngozi Odumuko, Executive Secretary, Nzuko Umunna and Elder Amadiebube Mbama, Coordinator, Joint Action Committee.

Harping on the latest comment credited to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, the statement read

“On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, Nigeria’s number one law enforcement officer was quoted to have said: “If anyone accuses you of human rights violation, the report will come to my table and you know what I will do. So, take the battle to them wherever they are and kill them all. Don’t wait for an order.” This statement if true, is a call for genocide, extrajudicial killings and human rights violations against people of the South East and South South regions.

“We have waited to be sure that the Police boss was either misquoted or had a Freudian slip that would be denied and clarified but none of that was done. Not only are we shocked that the IGP Baba did not deny and disassociate himself from such murderous statement but we are equally surprised that the Presidency failed to call him to order and reassure the people of the zones who are already traumatised by such order that this is not case. We want to believe that this is not a state policy that continue to designate the old Eastern region as an occupied territory since the end of the Biafra-Nigerian civil war.

“Against this backdrop, Ndigbo in Diaspora condemns in strongest terms, the shoot-at-sight order given by the IG of Police and the military chiefs as part of their Rule of Engagements (ROE), which violates every fabric of Geneva convention on war crimes and on laws protecting civilians in conflict”.

Consequently, they said Ndigbo in the United States have commenced actions to hold the police chief to account and the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces for declaration of war on citizens of Nigeria, particularly in the South East and South South regions.

“For emphasis, we want to bring the attention of the IGP, Service Chiefs and Presidency that the international conventions and international rules are not being followed in the latest rules of engagement for their operations in Igboland and therefore, constitute acts or intent to commit genocide.

“As an organisation that believes in peace anchored on equity, fairness and justice, we urge the government to explore dialogue as an avenue to lasting peace in the regions and not a military-era shoot-at-sight order. We are asking the government to embrace dialogue, engage with the people and leaders of these regions in order to assuage their grievances, which borders on marginalisation and systemic discrimination”, the statement read further.

The association used the opportunity to inform the international community and human rights organisations that if the government and law enforcement agents continue with the bloodletting, then President Muhammadu Buhari and his service chiefs will have cases to answer at the International Criminal Court.