NDE trains 1, 000 unemployed youth in Kebbi

By Haruna Usman, Birnin Kebbi

To compliment the federal government agenda of youth employment, the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has concluded arrangements to train 1, 100 unemployed youth in various skills acquisition and self- reliance programmes in Kebbi state.

This was disclosed by the NDE state Coordinator, Muhammad Altine Zogirma in Birnin Kebbi. He said the first batch of 550 beneficiaries will receive training in technical skills under the basic national open apprenticeship scheme.

He added that another 550 will be trained in specialized trades under the advance national open apprenticeship scheme while another 400 women will get training on cosmetology.

Zogirma said a new training skills centre has been established in Argungu. He further stated that the directorate has injected N13 million into Kebbi state’s economy between 2018 to 2019 by granting loans to small and medium scale enterprise as well as distributing starter packs to women who graduated from the cosmetology training.

The state coordinator pointed out that the achievements he listed above wouldn’t have been possible without the assistance of the Director General of the NDE, Nasir Mohammed Ladan and urged the beneficiaries to use what they have acquired to help themselves and the society.