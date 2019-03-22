NDDC to partner traditional rulers in Niger Delta

Amaka Agbu, Port Harcourt

The acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Nelson Brambaifa, has pledged to work with traditional rulers in providing sustainable development for the Niger Delta region.

Prof. Brambaifa said this during a courtesy visit by members of the Izon Elders Council, Delta state, at the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

He challenged the royal fathers to continue to support the development process, noting that they play a crucial role in ensuring peace as well as providing a platform for dialogue.

The NDDC chief executive remarked that efforts were being made to revive the Partners for Sustainable Development Forum to serve as a clearing house for its projects as the forum was an important organ for bringing all the stakeholders under one umbrella to aid the process of harmonizing development projects as enunciated in the Niger Delta masterplan.

Prof. Brambaifa underscored the role of the commission as an interventionist agency charged with the responsibility of fast tracking the development of Nigeria’s oil rich region.

He said: “Our goal is to uplift the living standard of our people, engage in infrastructural development and drive a robust capacity building. These are the things we are doing to promote the stability of our region, and we urge you to be partners with us.”

The NDDC boss urged key stakeholders in the Niger Delta region not to relent in their efforts to address the challenges of restiveness to create the right environment for the NDDC to complete all its projects and thus take the region to the next level.

In his address, the Chairman of Izon Council of Elders, Chief Bare Etolor, felicitated with the acting managing director and the other executive directors on their appointment and expressed eagerness to partner with the NDDC in bringing sustainable development to the Niger Delta region.

Chief Etolor said: “Our voice has been heard across the country on issues concerning peace, development, youth restiveness, inter-ethnic/multi-national community relationship, resource control, and good governance.”

He appealed to the NDDC boss to ensure the completion of the commission’s projects, especially in all the Ijaw communities and equally, pleaded for the award of the contract for the phase 2 channelization of the Ogbe-Ijoh Bututu River creek.