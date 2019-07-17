By Amaka Agbu, Port Harcourt

Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Nelson Brambaifa, has said that the commission will partner with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to provide free healthcare to rural communities in the Niger Delta region.

Prof. Brambaifa said this when a delegation from the NMA Rivers state branch, led by the Vice Chairman, Dr. Ebbi Robinson, paid him a courtesy visit at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt.

The NDDC chief executive officer said that as an interventionist agency, the commission would always collaborate with experts to provide adequate healthcare for rural communities in the Niger Delta region, as part of its commitment to enhance better healthcare delivery to the people.

He assured the NMA of the support of the NDDC in training and retraining of medical personnel, noting that it was necessary to bridge the gap in healthcare delivery in the Niger Delta by taking medical experts to the various communities.

The NDDC boss stated that the commission is determined to make a difference in the health sector through the engagement of relevant partners, observing that many people have benefited from the free medical services organized by the commission to address various health issues.

According to him, the NDDC has always made efforts to bring healthcare to the door-steps of rural dwellers and that the NDDC’s free medical mission makes it possible to assemble medical experts in different areas of specialization to attend to the needs of people who would otherwise not have access to such highly qualified medical personnel.

Earlier in his remarks, the Vice Chairman of NMA, Dr. Ebbi Robinson, commended the NDDC for promoting health-related programmes that help to reduce the medical challenges facing the people of the region.

He said that “we want to partner with the NDDC in manpower development in the health sector. There is need to sponsor the training of specialties in the medical sector and we need the support of the NDDC in training and retraining of medical personnel.”