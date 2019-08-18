It is a cheering news at the Imo state University (IMSU), Owerri as the authorities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) embarked on the construction of internal roads and drainage system in the university.

The project, it was gathered is estimated to cost N350 million which is expected to tackle erosion and road challenges within the campus.

Speaking while flagging off of the project, leader of NDDC team, Tony Okanne said the commission has taken up the asphalt of about 1.58 kilometres of roads and 2.5 kilometres of drainage system.

According to him, the contract is efforts of Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Adaobi Obasi, who he said made several requests to their office for the project.

He assured on quality and durability project and the readiness of the commission to carry out future projects in the university.

Also speaking at the ceremony the Managing director of Wisley Engineering Company Ltd, Isaac Nwonwu , the contracting firm handling the project expressed his desire to have the project completed within the specified period.

He also promised that his firm will give the best to ensure that the projects stand the test of time for the overall benefit of the institution.

Responding, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Adaobi Obasi expressed joy for the goodwill of the commission to the institution.

She noted that their intervention was timely as most of the roads in the university have become so bad, while erosion was threatening some facilities in the school.

She disclosed that NDDC has done projects for the institution in the past, including the donation of 500KVA transformer, the NDDC hostel and the road from the faculty of law to the hostel among others.