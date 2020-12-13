Nda- Isaiah’s death, loss to progressives community says APC governors forum

By Tunde Opalana

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) regretted the death of a top-notch member and former presidential aspirant, Mr. Samuel Nda – Isaiah, Daily Times gathered.

The governors under the umbrella of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) said with his death, the Nigerian Progressives community has been depleted.

In a condolence message on the death of Mr. Samuel Nda-Isaiah, who until Friday night was the publisher of Leadership newspapers, the PGF said his demise has dealt a big blow on the Nigerian media industry.

Chairman of the Forum and governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu said the party took solace in the fact that the late publisher lived an impactful life and that the vacuum which his death will create will be hard to fill.

Bagudu in the condolence message said “the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) received the death of Mr. Samuel Nda-Isaiah with heavy heart and gratitude to God for a life well lived.

“We join the family, members of All Progressives Congress in Niger State and the nation, to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Chairman of Leadership Newspapers Group and former presidential aspirant on the platform of our party, APC.

“His death is a loss to the nation, the Nigerian progressive community and the global media world.

“We pray to God Almighty to grant his family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. May Allah reward all the good work of Pharmacist Samuel Nda-Isaiah, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind”.

