Nda-Isaiah's contributions to formation, growth of APC, immense, Caretaker Committee says — Daily Times Nigeria

By Tunde Opalana

The Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress has said that the contribution of the late newspaper publisher, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah to the formation and growth of the party can never be overemphasized, Daily Times gathered.

Nda-Isaiah was described as a faithful party man, dedicated to the party’s ideals which he stood for, and defended strongly and passionately.

The Caretaker Committee in a statement by Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed on Sunday Nda-Isaiah’s passion for the APC spurred him to seek the party’s presidential ticket in the 2014 presidential primary.

The party said “he was part and parcel of the journey that brought our party to its formation, and ultimately the growth we have achieved in the last 6 years.

“Whenever the party gave tasks to Mr. Sam, they were carried out dutifully and with the highest sense of responsibility; this indeed was the classic Sam. A hard worker who was passionate about the growth and development of his community, party and his country.

“Mr. Nda-Isaiah set industry standards as a media practitioner and publisher. He is forever a reference point for media practitioners in Nigeria. Like the motto of his newspaper, Leadership Newspaper, “For God and Country”, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah was driven by faithfulness to God and patriotism to the country in whatever decision he took.

“And Nigeria, as a country has been better because of Sam. The country has lost a man full to the brim of ideas and solutions. Unfortunately, we have lost him at a time the nation needs his contributions more than ever”.

The party extended heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the Media Industry.

