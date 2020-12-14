Nda-Isaiah, a patriot, says Lai Mohammed — Daily Times Nigeria

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says the late Publisher of Leadership Newspapers, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, was a patriot who demonstrated abiding faith in Nigeria, in words and in deeds.

The minister, in a statement on Saturday, expressed shock and immense sadness at the death of the publisher.

He said Nda-Isaiah’s death was a great loss, not just to his family and the media industry, but to the nation at large.

“True to the motto of his newspaper, ‘For God and Country’, Nda-Isaiah lived for his family, as well as for God and country.

“He had an unwavering belief in Nigeria and its ability to overcome its challenges and become a foremost member of the comity of nations. For him, it was not just a belief, it was a mantra.

“Where many saw challenges, he saw opportunity. Where many peddled fear, he preached hope.

“When many chose to fire darts, he opted to soothe nerves. He was indeed a great Nigeria and a true friend and brother,” he said.

Mohammed said Nda-Isaiah’s cando spirit saw him recorded success after success, either as a publisher, politician or an entrepreneur.

“We, as a people, are poorer without this visionary of a man. We can only take solace in the great legacy he left behind,” he said.

The minister prayed that God would take Nda-Isaiah to His bosom and give strength and comfort to his family and friends in this dark moment.

Nda-Isaiah, a pharmacist, who made his mark as a newspaperman, with three dailies, including “Leadership” reportedly died in Abuja on Friday night, after a brief illness.