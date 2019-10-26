The Nigerian Correctional Service (NSC), Lagos command has received over 70 new recruits to enhance it efficiency in the state.

The NCS Lagos Command Public Relation Officer, Supt. Rotimi Oladokun, disclosed on Saturday.

Oladokun said the new personnel were transferred to the command as a result of the recent recruitment exercise conducted nationwide.

He said that the new recruits were drawn from across the federation and was based on Federal character principle.

He explained that the recruit would undergo two months induction training at the command headquarters.

“After the induction trainning, they will proceed for six months basic training in the Correctional Service training institute at Lagos Zone,” he said.

According to Oladokun, there are currently six training institutions in the country.

“They are located in Owerri, Enugu, Lagos, two in Kaduna and Ijebu-Igbo,” he said.

He further said the command would be sending them on Industrial Attachment during the period to get them accustomed to workings of the correctional service.

“The new personnel will improve our efficiency and capacity to deliver on our statutory mandate as stated in the new Nigerian Correctional Service Act 2019.”