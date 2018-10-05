NCS intercepts bus carrying military uniforms, boots

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Thursday said a Volkswagen bus carrying military camouflage and boots had been intercepted by her men.

The items, which were imported from Benin Republic was intercepted along Ijevu-Ode road while being conveyed by two persons who have also been arrested.

Customs Controller in charge of the Federal Operations Unit Zone A, Mohammed Aliyu said that that the uniforms and military boots were concealed under personal effects.

He said, “The bus has been confiscated being the means of conveyance. It is not the quantity that matters but the havoc users would wreck on innocent members of the public.

“You also know that we are entering political era and some people might want to use it as a means of terror.

“The bus driver and bus conductor have been arrested; while the bus driver is blaming his conductor, the conductor is insisting that the driver is aware.”