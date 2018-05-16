NCPC to commence women pilgrimage to Israel

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) will commence its maiden women pilgrimage to Israel from 28th May this year. The Executive Secretary of the Commission Rev. Uja Tor Uja revealed this in Abuja recently when he received the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) at the Commission’s Corporate Headquarters in Abuja on a courtesy call.

He called on all Chief Executives, Women Leaders and those in positions of authority to take this opportunity to support, empower and encourage women by way of sponsorship for the Maiden Women Pilgrimage to the Holy Land for prayers and to visit agricultural sites and share their Christian values.

He said: “We want women to showcase Nigeria, we want women to pray for Nigeria and we want women to bear the leadership flag of this country. I believe that every honorable woman will go to Israel and come back with a positive strength for Nigeria.

From the Bible standpoint, God honors’ and respects the prayers of women especially when they do it alone. So we felt a burden to bring Nigerian women together to go on pilgrimage alone to pray for them, families and more importantly for Nigeria.

“We believe that a greater equipment of the Nigerian women will lead to a faster development of the country. We have made arrangements for the Nigerian women to be treated with royalty while on pilgrimage so they can have enough time to pray, visit the agricultural sites and share their cultural values together”.

Rev. Ujah explained that the Maiden Women Pilgrimage is going to be a sustainable platform as the campaign for sponsorship of women who cannot afford the money but genuinely want to go on pilgrimage which is ongoing and will be intensified and sustained urging Government to invest and empower all Nigerian women with the sum of One Million Naira soft loan to enable them contribute and invest properly into the Nigeria’s economy.

“Nigeria will grow faster if all those in positions of authority sponsor and empower women by way of giving them a soft loan of a million naira so that they could pay without pressure.

We want a bigger investment in the Nigerian women. A lot of our agricultural work is being done or supported by women who work tirelessly in their place of work, business, and families.

In fact about 70% of our agricultural produce is a product of women who do not have shame in doing very menial jobs and petty trading for their survival and for their families”, Ujah said.

The Executive Secretary who promised to partner with POWA for the peace and progress of the country asserted that more attention be given to the prayer needs of the Nigerian Police and the country saying; “I would like that we pray more for this country.

The Nigerian Police Force is a profession under siege because nobody ever sees good things and the sacrifices that the men and women in the Force are making for the protection of lives and properties of Nigerian citizens”.

In her earlier remarks, the Chairperson of POWA, Hajia Hauwa Sadiq stated that the essence of their visit was to show their appreciation to the Executive Secretary for his efforts in moving the Commission forward and to identify with its dream and vision.

“We have been able to identify the Executive Secretary’s laudable achievements in moving the Commission forward towards efficiency in service delivery in the affairs of Christian Pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

We are here to identify with his success and commend him for his good work”. We have come to seek his support, cooperation and partnership in a bid to move the vision of POWA and NCPC forward and to fly the Nigerian flag high”, Hajia Sadiq said.