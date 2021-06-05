NCPC assures zero abscondment while on Holy Pilgrimage to Jordan

By Tom Okpe

Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission,(NCPC) Rev Yakubu Pam has assured that the Commission’s planned pilgrimage to Jordan would experience zero abscondment while on the Holy trip.

In a press conference in Abuja on Friday, Rev Pam discribed the pilgrimage to Jordan as a spiritual journey that would be well coordinated, assuring that pilgrims would return back to the country safely.

He reiterated that the Commission would strictly observe the COVID-19 protocols required for all pilgrims in Nigeria as well as the host country, pointing that the Commission’s maiden pilgrimage to Jordan would commence this month.

“Pilgrimage to the Holy sites in Jordan would be a supernatural divine journey for Nigerians. Nigeria pilgrims would certainly experience divine encounter in Jordan as that was the first country where Christ began His Ministry with His baptism at River Jordan by John the Baptist,” he said.

The NCPC Chief Executive further stressed that the Commission’s pilgrimage to Israel would commence as soon as Israel’s airspace is opened for international travels, stating that pilgrimage to Jordan is not the regular pilgrimage programme of the Commission, but a pilgrimage destination option.

“One cannot separate pilgrimage and peace, without peace, pilgrimage will not strive. More so, pilgrimage engenders peace among people.”

He affirmed that his peace initiatives across the country would continue as his interface with other stakeholders in peace building had impacted positively on the de-escalation of crises in Southern Kaduna, the Jukuns/Tiv’s in Taraba, Benue, Nassarawa and Lagos States.

He also noted that his peace building initiatives would soon convene another stakeholders meeting in South-South Geo-Political Zone as soon as all logistics are in place.

In another development, Rev Pam commended the Nigerian Union of Journalists, (NUJ) for their professionalism, disclosing that journalism in Plateau State has evolved positively over the years especially in their gatekeeping role.

He told leadership of the Plataeu state chapter of the union, Paul Jatau in his office on Friday that; “years after the founding fathers, you are still keeping the industry going and making us proud.”

The Executive Secretary stressed that the Commission would partner with Plateau State NUJ to promote peace and professional journalism in the country.

In his earlier remarks, Paul Jatau said that the reason for their visit was to collaborate, interact and exchange ideas with the Executive Secretary and the Commission.

Also, the Executive Secretary said essence of retirement is to show there is season for everything in lifè.

Rev Pam indicated that retirement should be celebrated saying that the essence of retirement shows there are changes of situations in life.

In his remarks during the retirement ceremony organised for retired Director of Operations, Rev Amos Yohanna on Friday, Rev Pam said: “A day is coming when every staff will bow out from service.”

He urged the retiring Director to be strong and thankful to God for finishing well, stating that God always use us as instrument to advance the cause of humanity.

He explained that as ordained Minister of God, “you can function well in government which is a Ministry of its own as well as in the vineyard of God,” describing the NCPC former Director of Operations, Rev Yohanna as a distinguished servant of God who was born and call by God.”

In his appreciation, the outgoing Director commended the NCPC Boss, fellow Directors, management and staff of NCPC for their show of love over the years.

Rev Amos Yohanna served in NCPC in different capacities as pioneer Zonal Coordinator of the NCPC North East Zonal office, Yola, Head of Administration NCPC, and Director of Operations until his retirement on 4th June, 2021,