Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC has warned against increase of low-quality, and fake telecom devices in the country as they are hazardous to human health.

In a workshop tagged, “Hazardous Effect of Non Type Approved Handsets and E-Waste: Impact on Quality of Service and E-Waste”, Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta said using fake devices has a wide range of negative impacts on the quality of services given to telecom service consumers.

Assistant Director, Zonal Operation, Mr Clem Omife, who represented Prof. Danbatta said the commission is working hand in hand with other stakeholders in the industry to look for ways to control the risk of these counterfeit devices.

Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communication’s Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta

“As a commission, we are not relenting in efforts to ensure that Nigeria is saved from the hazardous effects of using fake devices,” he said.

He also said that the commission has seen the importance of creating an awareness to the general public on the effect of using non-type approved devices in the country through the sensitisation workshop.

Danbatta further stated that devices of low quality has the tendency of increasing cybersecurity-related threats such as Zero-Day attack.

He urged service consumers to use genuine handsets and other devices as it will help prevent economic losses and associated ailments.

Speaking also at the workshop was NCC’s Technical Standard and Network Integrity Department, Mr Chukuma Nwaiwo who said in a paper titled “The Socio-Economic Effects of Counterfeit Devices,” said the proliferation of fake products and devices was having negative effects on both government and the general public.

He advised consumers to avoid patronising fake telecom devices and equipment, adding that “Nigerians should support NCC’s move to prevent fake and counterfeit devices from entering the country.”

The sensitisation programme was attended by members of the National Youth Service Corps, security agencies, government officials, civil society groups and other stakeholders.