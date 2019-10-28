The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has hinted that it is on the verge of sending the N65n request for the already six infrastructure companies (InfraCos) licensed to roll out broadband infrastructure across the country to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, stated this during the maiden edition of Mobile and Disruptive Technology Forum (MoDiTECH2019) organised by TechEconomy at Victoria Crown Hotel in Lagos recently, where he was represented by Engineer Bako Wakil, Director, Technical Standards and Network Integrity, NCC.

Speaking at the forum, with the theme: “The Power of Digital Services”, Danbatta said the NCC, through its regulatory excellence, was at the forefront of unleashing the digital economy that will spur industrial growth, job creation, and return on Investment (RoI) for investors.

According to him, the importance of the internet to the digital revolution cannot be overemphasised, explaining that it informed the resolve of NCC to support operators to deploy more infrastructure. He, however, expressed support of the Commission to the renaming of the Ministry of Communications.

“Today, Nigeria has started a test run of 5G, the latest technology for delivering broadband services and such other services as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI).The trial will last for three months. Nigeria hopes to join other countries which are in a rush to deploy the 5G technology because of its immense promise for digital communication,” Danbatta said.

The EVC also disclosed that the Commission was “at the verge of sending the N65 billion requests for supporting the already six infrastructure companies (InfraCos) licensed to roll out broadband infrastructure across the country, to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval.

“The renaming of the Ministry shows a demonstration of the future of telecoms in all government sectors and the economy; the EVC, therefore, commended the Minister, Dr Isa Pantami and members of the Federal Executive Council for the foresight and dramatic change. This will spur a new debate and redirect the Ministry and other agencies under it as well as the private sector to a new awakening that digital economy brings,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the e-government conference held last week at the Sheraton, the Commission had said it would work to increase the number of fibre deployment in Nigeria to 127,000 kilometres from its current 42,000 kilometer of fibre connectivity in the country, stating that through the InfraCo initiatives, the Commission expects additional 30,000 kilometres of fibre to be added.

It further stated that the NCC would work with the Ministry of Communications and other necessary stakeholders towards addressing the perennial industry challenges such as the Right of Way (RoW) issues, multiple taxation and regulation, vandalism/fibre cuts, theft of telecoms equipment, insecurity, power problem, among others – all of which are critical industry issues- impeding fast broadband infrastructure deployment in the country, which has impacted the level of access to government, businesses and individuals to enjoy e-government services.