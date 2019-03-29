NCC spokesman, Nwokike, 11 others retire from service

Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

Director, Public Affairs, Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Nnamdi Nwokike, and 11 other senior staff retires from the Commission effective from April 1, 2019.

It would be recalled that Nwokike took over from Tony Ojobo less than six months ago as the Director of Public Affairs at the Commission.

The Commission made the announcement at the special valedictory executive management session held to herald their send forth and to usher in another senior management meeting.

Speaking at the valedictory session, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of NCC said “This afternoon, we began the send forth process for 12 amazing and wonderful management staff who will exit the Commission effective from April 1, 2019 when they will commence their terminal leave of absence.”

The EVC noted the staff “will be leaving a vacuum difficult to fill”, advising that whether in service or not, they should find ways to contribute to our communities.

Several Executive Management staff amplified EVC’ voice and wished all the outgoing staff best wishes.

Mr. Nnamdi Nwokike, who responded on behalf of his fellow retirees, said that: “we are leaving the work in capable hands who will do better than how we met and left it”.

He thanked the EVC, colleagues as well as all staff of the Commission for their best wishes.