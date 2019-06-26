Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

The Conference Committee of the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) has selected the entire aviation agency Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) to form the panel of discussants at its forthcoming conference.

The 23rd annual conference, which is scheduled to hold on July 17, 2019, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja is with the theme: ‘Boosting Aviation Investment through Policy.’

The Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) Zaria, Capt. Abdulsalami Muhammed would be the moderator of the panel, while Capt. Muhtar Usman, the Director of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Engr. Akin Olateru, Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) would be part of the panellists.

Others are Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, the Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and Capt. Hamisu Yadudu, the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Others expected to play a key role at the event are Mr Allen Onyema, the Chairman Air Peace, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, the Chief Executive Officer of Arik Air and Mr Babatunde Irukera, the CEO of Consumer Protection Council (CPC), among many others.