NCAT hosts 1500 guests on its maiden open day

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo, Lagos

Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, Capt. Abdulsalami Muhammed has said that the management expects at least 1, 500 guests for its maiden open day programme slated for Monday next week at the college.

Muhammed also said that the essence of the programme was to sensitise the public on the activities of the college, saying that several students were ignorant of the opportunities that abound in the sector.

The programme tagged: “Understanding what we do here,” the college said would further attract potential aviation professionals to the institution.

A statement personally signed by the rector and made available to aviation correspondents in Lagos, stated that the programme was opened to all students across the country, including undergraduates from higher institutions of learning.

Besides, he emphasised that parents and aviation enthusiasts all over the country were also being expected for the programme, stressing that apart from piloting, the NCAT also does training for air traffic controllers, engineers and cabin crew members among others.

He said: We actually want the world to know about NCAT and its activities. We are the foremost aviation college in this country and indeed on the continent, but unfortunately, some people especially parents and students are still ignorant of the several courses we offer in this institution.

“To many, the NCAT is all about piloting and nothing else, but we have to create awareness and let them know that we do more than piloting. There are many potential aviation professionals out there that don’t know much about our activities. We hope to change that orientation with the open day that will take place on May 27at the college.