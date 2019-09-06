All arrangements have been made for the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria to commence a part-time Post Graduate Diploma course in Aviation Management.

NCAT said that the course would commence on September 27, 2019 at the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), Oshodi in Lagos.

Capt. Abdulsalami Mohammed told aviation journalists in Lagos that responses from applicants had been encouraging so far and urged other organisations especially airlines, government agencies and private companies to take advantage of the programme in order to increase their knowledge of the industry.

He, however, said that registration for differentcourses were still ongoing and advised intending students and other participantsto send their evidence of payment to hmgt@ncat.gov.ng or bakarre@yahoo.com.

He explained that it was the first time the college was running the programme and assured that the institution has capable instructors to handle the PGD programme and other courses the college intends to runs.

He emphasised that the part-time PDG programme would run for three semesters.

Apart from the PGD programme, Abdulsalami said that the college was also running an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) in various fields of the academy.

He explained that the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) had approved the college to run the programmes, stressing that they were aimed at transforming the college in line with the vision of the current administration for the institution.

He said: “Just as you are aware, aviation industry is highly technical and dynamic. Things change every day. You can’t continue to use the knowledge you garnered about 10 years ago to run aviation industry of today.

“The PDG in Aviation Management we are running is new to our environment and it’s in order to elevate our industry and the personnel working there. We intentionally brought it to Lagos in a bid to be closer to the people.

As you are aware, Lagos is the concentration of aviation activities. So, we brought it here for people to actively participate in it.”

For OND, he explained that the college is running courses on Electrical/Electronic Engineering Technology, Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Technology, while for HND,

admissions are available for Aviation Management, Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Technology (Avionics Option), Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Technology (Airframe/Power Plant Option).