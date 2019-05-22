NCAA workers embark on strike, ground flights

Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo, Lagos

Activities in the aviation industry will be grounded today as four unions in the industry have directed their members in the NCAA nationwide to embark on industrial action.

The four unions – the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), last week issued a 7-day ultimatum to the concerned authorities to accede to their demands and failure to do so will lead to an industrial action.

After the expiration of the ultimatum on Monday, secretaries General of the unions held a meeting on Tuesday where they issued the directive for the NCAA staff to commence strike effective 5am today (Wednesday).

The unions are irked over the organogram approved by the Ministry of Aviation, which they say was at variance with the agreement reached with the committee set up by the ministry to review the organogram.

In a joint statement signed at the end of a meeting of the secretaries General of the four unions on Tuesday evening, the unions are demanding the immediate implementation of the new organogram for NCAA as agreed with the Ministry of Transportation, Aviation, the Management of the NCAA and the unions.

Others are the implementation of the reviewed conditions of service as negotiated and the inauguration of the Governing Board of the NCAA.

The unions said they were disappointed that the Ministry completely neglected their ultimatum and the NCAA reacted with only halfhearted measures as sign that they were not ready to address the issues.

All staff of the NCAA have been asked to assemble at the entrance gate of their various work places and take directive from branch union officers on location until directed otherwise.

“Having therefore exhausted all efforts and patience on the issues and left with no other option, our unions thereby direct all staff of NCAA nationwide to commence an indefinite industrial action with effect from 0500hrs on Wednesday, 22nd May, 2019”.