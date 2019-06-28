Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

To ensure the safety of flight at the outset of the rainy season with the attendant thunderstorms, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has appealed on all Pilots and Airline Operators to exercise extreme caution during operations.

The NCAA said, there was much other hazardous weather occurrences such as severe turbulence, microburst or low-level wind-shear and occasionally hail events were bound to affect air navigation.

In a statement, the General Manager, Public Relations, Sam Adurogboye said to this end, the Regulatory Authority has directed all Pilots to recourse to utmost restraint whenever adverse weather was observed or forecast by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET).

“These are adverse weather conditions such as severe thunderstorms, squall lines microburst or low-level wind-shear as observed or forecast by NiMET”.

He added that Pilots and Flight Crews shall mandatorily obtain adequate, en route and destination weather information and briefing from NiMET Aerodrome Meteorological offices before flight operations.

In the same vein, Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) and Flight Crews/Operators shall ensure total compliance with all aerodromes operating minima.

He noted, “It is quite important for all intending air travellers and airline operators to note that in line with Standard and Recommended Practices (SARPs) Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) may temporarily close airspace during inclement weather conditions”.

The NCAA emphasized that it expects strict adherence to this directive to ensure the safety of air transportation in Nigeria.

“The rainy season which is torrential is prevalent in the Southern and Northern parts of Nigeria. It is usually accompanied by severe thunderstorms which could impact the safety of flight operations.”