By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo, Lagos

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) says it has commenced investigation into how a helicopter landed on the Benin -Ore highway last weekend

In a press statement issued by the agency through Sam Adurogboye, general manager public affairs, the agency said initial reports indicate that the helicopter is owned by Tropical Arctic Logistics Limited.

The NCAA said the chopper with registration number 5N – BVQ and aircraft type AW139, was compelled to land between Benin and Ore in an unscheduled diversion to pick up unnamed persons.

“NCAA has commenced full scale investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the unscheduled diversion. As soon as the investigation is concluded, the outcome will be made public,” the statement added.

But, Daily Times gathered that the helicopter filed in a flight plan with the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) on a flight to Ore with three passengers on board and later returned to Lagos with six passengers.

A reliable source confirmed that it was normal for a helicopter to land anywhere in case of emergency, but must disclose destination.