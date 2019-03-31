NCAA instructs air traffic controllers on inclement weather

Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo, Lagos

Following the predictions of hazardous weather by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has instructed air traffic controllers to temporarily close the airspace while advising pilots and airline operators to exercise caution during severe weather conditions.

This warning was contained in an advisory circular addressed to pilots and airline operators and signed by the NCAA Director General, Capt. Muhtar Usman.

According to the General Manager Public Affairs NCAA, Mr. Sam Adurogboye, the advisory circular was sequel to the seasonal rainfall prediction released for the year 2019 by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET).

Adurogboye noted that NIMET has predicted March/April and May/June as the commencement of rainy season in the southern and northern parts of Nigeria, which is usually accompanied with turbulence in addition to microburst, low-level wind share and sometimes events that could affect the safety of flight operations.

He said with this information, it was expected that air traffic controllers may temporarily close the airspace when there is prevailing adverse weather conditions.

“Consequently, flight crews/operators and air traffic controllers shall ensure strict adherence to aerodrome operating minima in line with standard and recommended practices.

“In addition, all pilots are therefore, obliged to exercise maximum restraint whenever severe weather condition is observed or forecast by NIMET,” the NCAA directed.

According to him, for the purpose of safe flight operations, pilots/flight crew members should obtain adequate departure, en route and destination weather information and briefing from NIMET aerodrome meteorological offices situated in all the airports prior to commencement of any flight.

“Operators are therefore, required to play a key role in ensuring adequate measures are put in place to lessen the effects of the attendant flight delays and cancellations on their passengers as occasioned by this severe weather conditions in accordance with Part 19 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2015,” Adurogboye added.

He urged all passengers to exercise patience and understanding during this period as their safety is of utmost importance, adding that stakeholders should ensure strict compliance to safety regulations as violations would be viewed seriously.