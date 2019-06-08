NCAA: DAV-AAKY gets AMO certification to carry out NDT inspections

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued an Approved Maintenance Organization (AMO) Certificate on Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) to indigenous Company, DAV-AAKY Nigeria Limited based in Lagos to carry out NDT inspection to ensure aircraft airworthiness and serviceability.

The company is now approved to inspect and carry out Non-Destructive Testing on aircraft and aircraft components with specifications covering Eddy Current Testing, Magnetic Testing, Dye Penetrant and Ultrasonic Testing inspection on all types of aircraft and aircraft components.

DAV-AAKY Nigeria Limited with AMO/5N/DAV is the first NDT AMO holder of its kind in Nigeria. Speaking to the media after the brief AMO certification ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of DAV-AAKY Nigeria Limited, Engineer Ayoola Stephen explained that the NDT tests are carried out on aircraft whole or components to detect cracks, corrosion etc on the aircraft or aircraft components.

He also added that the company has trained and competent NDT personnel with certification to EN4179 and/or NAS410 which is internationally recognized.

And as a result, they can carry out NDT inspections internationally. The NDT tests are not restricted to aviation as they are carried out in Automobile, Sea, Rail, Oil and Gas industry.

“We carry out NDT inspection on aircraft and its components to ascertain its serviceability.

Also, not really on the only aircraft, we also carry out an inspection on the automobile, in the sea, marine, ships bridges and the rest but presently, NCAA has given us an AMO on NDT inspection in aviation and this is the first of its kind in this country” said Engr. Stephen Ayoola.

According to him, “DAV-AAKY Nigeria Limited is approved to offer NDT inspection services. You don’t need to come to our base for us to carry out inspection, if your aircraft is in Kaduna, Maiduguri, Port Harcourt, anywhere your aircraft is or anywhere the equipment or part you want us to work on we will come down there and carry out your job which makes it the first mobile NDT service provider in the country.”

He went on, “We are filling a gap and it is a good advantage to our clients, our services make it easier for us to reach you and also for you to reach us, it cut costs to airlines because you don’t need to fly the aircraft down. It reduces a lot of cost for clients who would want to employ the services of DAV-AAKY Nigeria Limited, plus we are affordable, reliable and efficient.”

On his plans for the future, Engr. Stephen said he envisions a scenario where his company would train no fewer than 500 people in the next five to ten years as professionals in the field of NDT are few and far in between.

“It’s not easy, but we will be the first leading NDT in this country and would train no fewer than 500 staff on NDT to employ a lot of people in the years to come. NDT professionals are no more than 20 well trained in this country and this is sad. I want to see in the next five-ten years time we will be having over 500 or 1000 people”, he said.