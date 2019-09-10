… Describes online job vacancy as hoax

Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Five domestic airlines, Air Peace Airline, Overland Airways, Medview Airline, Aero Contractors and Allied Air Limited have received commendation from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for their consistency in the remittance of 5% Ticket Sales Charges/Cargo Sales Charges (TSC/CSC).

The NCAA in a statement signed by General Manager, Public Relations Sam Adurogboye said other key considerations for recognition are timely remittance of Cargo Sales Charges (CSC); beneficial working relationship, especially the Aviation Revenue Automation Project (ARAP) / Direct Debit Mandate; and contribution to effective, efficient, safe and secure operations.

The payment is in compliance with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Act 2006 (As amended).

While appreciating the operators for their efforts despite daunting challenges in the business environment, Capt. Usman expressed optimism that the operators will continue to honour their financial obligations and carry out seamless airline operations.

Similarly, he congratulated Allied Air Limited on her success in the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) on the airline’s operation recently.

The Airlines were presented their commendation letters during a consultative meeting between the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the airline operators under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON).

At the meeting attended by about 33 schedule and non-schedule commercial airlines, the chief executives of these airlines took turns to enumerated some grey areas affecting their operational efficiency.

The operators expressed hope that the Regulatory Authority will intervene in the aforementioned areas of concern. It was unanimously agreed that this consultative meeting should occur much more frequently.

Capt. Muhtar Usman acceded to the request of the airlines for an extension of 90 days to enable operators not yet in compliance with the Aviation Revenue Automation Project (ARAP)/Direct Debit mandate to key into it.

However, the AON members decided to form a committee that will interface with relevant officials of NCAA to ameliorate some contentious area of the automation within the 90 days.

After four hours of deliberations, the DG promised to look into all other issues raised and strive to provide necessary assistance within the confines of extant laws for the development of the industry and all operating airlines.

Meanwhile, the NCAA also stated that the NCAA job vacancies advertisement trending online did not emanate from the organization.

Therefore, unsuspecting Nigerians should be weary of such postings as Google has clearly discountenanced the post while NCAA has taken down the Career Path programme of the Federal Government that is being misunderstood by Employment agencies.

Undoubtedly, NCAA is not recruiting presently and anytime the Authority is ready for such exercise, civil service guidelines will be followed.

Nigerians are hereby advised to disregard the vacancies as published in the advertisement.