Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo, Lagos

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) after completing a thorough technical audit of Air Peace fleet of aircraft following its hard landing on July 23 has certified all the operational aircrafts on the fleet of the airline airworthy.

The NCAA carried out the technical audit of the airline and its fleet of aircrafts with a view to ensuring the airline is in compliance with extant Nigeria civil aviation regulations and to mitigate the re-occurrence of the incident.

In a statement, the General Manager Public affairs, NCAA Sam Adurogboye, said the technical audit was not limited to this recent incident. The airline operational, technical and safety performance in the last 12 months were also scrutinized.

The statement revealed that all the operational aircrafts on the fleet of Air Peace were airworthy.

“This is to assure the flying public that all the aircrafts on the fleet of NCAA, the authorized air operator certificate holder operating in Nigeria are airworthy,” the statement assured

On July 23 at about 10.28 am, an Air Peace B737-300 aircraft with registration marks 5N- BQO had an incident on landing at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) is currently carrying out an in-depth investigation into the incident to determine its immediate and remote causes as required by international standard stipulated in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Annex 13.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is awaiting the conclusion and report of the AIB.