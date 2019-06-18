NCAA begins demolition of 8, 805 telecoms masts

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo, Lagos

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) will commence the demolition of 8, 805 telecommunication masts belonging to Globacom Nigeria Limited in different locations within the country.

This demolition exercise according to Sam Adurogboye, general manager public affairs, will similarly affect some banks and financial institutions who have discountenanced the authority’s regulatory requirements on the clearance to erect any high structure within the navigable airspace in Nigeria.

Adurogboye said the NCAA was left with no choice as the 30 -day ultimatum given to telecommunication service providers has expired.

He said prior to the expiration of the ultimatum, letters of reminders were written to all affected organisations to obtain aviation height clearance for their masts.

It will be recalled that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had earlier warned all Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) providers and telecomm operators against violation of safety regulations. A 30-day ultimatum was thereafter, handed down for compliance.

This is derived from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (NigCARS) Part 12.1.7.1.3.1 which stipulates that no person or organisation shall put up a structure (permanent or temporary) within the navigable airspace of Nigeria, unless such a person or organisation is a holder of the aviation height clearance certificate granted under this regulation.

Part of the statement reads: “In line with this, the regulatory authority requires an aviation height clearance approval for every tower installation in the country, irrespective of the height and location.

“It should therefore, be noted that under the Civil Aviation Act. 2006, Section 30 (3) (1), the NCAA is empowered to prohibit and regulate the installation of any structure which by virtue of its height or position is considered to endanger the safety of air navigation.”

According to Adurogboye, while some of the providers and operators have since commenced regularisation of their masts, others have failed to do same.

He named the telecommunication operators who have not regularised their masts to include, Globacom Nigeria with 7, 012 masts, United Bank of Africa 439 masts, Guaranty Trust Bank 295 masts, Unity Bank 217 masts and Sterling Bank 159 masts.

Others are Union Bank with 92 masts, First City Monument Bank 205 masts, Fidelity Bank 83 masts and Access Bank 303 masts.

A total of 8, 805 masts belonging to the aforementioned organisations will be decommissioned forthwith.