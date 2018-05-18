NBA condemns Rivers Court attack

Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the attack on the premises of the High Court of Rivers State, Port-Harcourt Judicial Division on Friday 11th May 2018 by persons allegedly described as hired thugs.

A statement issued by the General Secretary, NBA, Aare Isiaka Abiola Olagunju that was made available to journalists yesterday said the act which left several persons at the premises of the Court injured and destruction of properties was unacceptable.

“The height of the attack was said to be when a sitting judge was chased out of the court premises by these thugs.”

“This act is an attempt to ridicule the judiciary and also to undermine the integrity and powers of the Judiciary and same shall not be tolerated in any manner,” the NBA said.

NBA urged the Inspector General of Police to constitute a high powered special investigation team into the matter to ensure that all those who were involved and their sponsors in this highly reprehensible invasion of the premises of Rivers State Judiciary, Portharcourt Judicial Division, are identified and brought to face the wrath of the law as the act is not acceptable in any civilised society.

The association sympathised with the Acting Chief Judge of Rivers State Hon. Justice I.A. Iyayi-Lamikanra on this act that tried to impede and diminish the integrity and confidence of the people in the Rivers State Judiciary.

NBA warned politicians and their aides not to involve the judiciary in whatever political mess that exists between them.

The Judiciary is the hope of a common man, the last resort for justice and an epitome of the rule of law and as such should not be forcefully joined into the political partisanship,

All political office holders are enjoined to settle their differences within the ambit of the law and allow justice to prevail in accordance with the already laid down court procedures.

NBA said that it shall continue to reiterate members commitment to peace, safety, and security of our nation, as well as preserving the dignity and respect of the Judiciary.