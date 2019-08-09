Joy Obakeye

Ariya Repete 2019 is slowly rounding up to a rousing conclusion, and with 9 contestants set to slug it out for the grand sum of N20 million today, Friday, 9th of August, 2019.



Speaking ahead of the final showpiece, Nigerian Breweries Plc, makers of Goldberg Lager, Brand Manager, Olufunmilayo Ogunbodede said, “It’s been a great show, and we are looking to wrap up this competition in grand style, we also have a big announcement to make at the finale, so it’s going to be a very exciting night for us as a brand and for all of our consumers.”

In the Fuji category, we have Adabayo Adebiyi and Sulaimon Adeyemi, who are already fan favourites. Both are skilled singers and enigmatic performers and it will be interesting to see who comes out tops.

In the Juju category, we have Adebiyi Lukman, Yomi Johnson, and Adebayo Amos. All 3 are experienced singers and are well versed in traditional dialogue. Their armoury of talents includes the ability to always connect with the crowd and get everyone grooving to their tunes.

The Yoruba hip-hop category is arguably the most closely contested. Mayowa Alayo, Christian Olamide and Olajide Olayiwola are without doubt 3 of the most talented Yoruba Hip-hop artists in southwest Nigeria and their path to the final has been no fluke.

Mayowa, who is often called a YCEE doppelganger due to his uncanny resemblance to the “Omo Alhaji” the singer is poised to have a real shot as he would be bringing his signature blend of wit and charisma to the final. He would, however,

have to slug it out with one of the most lyrical underground rappers in the game – Christian Olamide. His style relies more on brash delivery and Guffy stagecraft, but his ability to get the crowd going cannot be understated.

Rounding off the trio is Olajide Olayiwola. His talents are often displayed when he combines hist rap delivery with Juju and Fuji. He is known for his social commentary and he was arguably the most outstanding artist at the semi-final.

All of these finalists will also be joined on stage by the likes of Pasuma, Olamide, and King Sunny Ade. All three are slated to perform, as the grand finale is looking poised to deliver a truly breathtaking night of great music.

Ariya Repete finale will be hosted at Ikeja City Mall Car Park on Friday, the 9th of August.

