The 2019 edition of Hi-Life Fest, sponsored by Life Lager beer ended on a happy note as winners of both singing and dancing category smiled home with millions of naira.

The competition, now in its third year, has been a huge success with various regional knockouts across the south-eastern parts of the country.

The search for the next Hi-Life king saw Life Lager head to cities such as Awka, Asaba, Onitsha, Enugu, and Port-Harcourt.

After two months of exciting musical events across these cities, four finalists emerged as the cream of the crop and these four talented artists took to stage in Onitsha, hoping to do enough to impress the judges on the night.

After a keenly contested showpiece, Chijioke Charles, alias Ceejay, emerged the new Hi-Life King having won in the singing category while Ofu Obi Dance Troupe also won in the dance category.

For emerging tops, Ceejay received a cash reward of N5 million while the 1st runner up, Frank Onyeka (Morroco Jnr.) received N2m reward even as the 2nd runner up, Umunnakwe Nwajiaku also received N1m reward.

Speaking after the prize presentation, the Portfolio Manager – Mainstream Brands, NB Plc., Omotunde Adenusi, expressed happiness on the success of the competition and the bond which Life beer has created in the South-East and South-South regions of Nigeria.

“Life Lager is all about progress. Giving these talented acts a platform to showcase their talents has been a thing of joy for us. We believe everyone who has been on this show is a winner and we look forward to seeing how they progress in their careers.

We also thank our loyal consumers for constantly coming out to support our contestants, we have thoroughly enjoyed sharing these nights with our consumers and they can expect more of these in the coming years”, he said.

This grand finale of the event capped off 12 weeks of sensational music shows across south-east Nigeria. Some of the finest entertainers in Nigeria, such as KCEE, Onyeka Onwenu and Phyno graced the stage, as their performances offered a fitting conclusion to the 2019 edition of Hi-Life Fest.