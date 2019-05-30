Navy seeks effective collaboration with agencies to tackle crime in Rivers

The Nigerian Navy is calling for effective collaboration between security agencies and the people to tackle crime in Rivers State.

Decrying the upsurge in criminality on various communities as well as the waterways, the navy expressed optimism the menace will be curbed to the barest minimum only when members of the community are willing to collaborate with them.

Capt. Kolawole Oguntuga, the Commanding Officer, Forward Operating Base, Bonny, made the call on Thursday at the inauguration of a free medical outreach on Thursday in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers.

“We are for the people as well as working for the people by providing security. But, we cannot achieve our mandate of proving security without the necessary support from the people.

“We need to work together to be able to end insecurity in the state.

“The people should work with us to end criminality that is ravaging our society,” he said.

Oguntuga added that the navy was currently strengthening its relationship with the people with a view to securing the country’s maritime domain from criminals.