Navy rescues 2-month -old baby, 11 others from drowning

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

The navy has rescued a two-month-old baby and 11 others from drowning in Ngo waterways in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Lt. Ernest Jim, Base Information Officer, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder, Port Harcourt, who made the disclosure on Friday, said that the troops on routine patrol of the waterways sighted a capsized boat and immediately intervened to rescue the 12 passengers.

He said that “the boat mishap happened at about 13.30 hours on Thursday, March 28 around Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) map Jetty in Ngo, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers.

“It is gratifying to state that all 11 passengers and the baby were rescued with no casualty recorded.’’

He added that the rescued passengers were later taken to a nearby NLNG medical facility for checkup.

The navy spokesman said that preliminary investigation showed that the boat was loaded above capacity, advising operators against taking passengers beyond the capacity of their boats.