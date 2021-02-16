Navy kicks off exercise to secure waters — Daily Times Nigeria

Joy Joseph, Lagos

Sea pirates and other criminals at sea are in for a tough time, this as the Nigeria Navy(NN), on Monday flagged off the 2021 First Quarter Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Sea Exercise; codenamed “Exercise Secured Waters” at NNS Thunder, Naval Dockyard in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, who flagged off the exercise, said it will enhance the security of Nigeria’s maritime domain, restore normalcy and emplace a conducive environment for maritime business to flourish.

Daily Times reports that 14 ships, two helicopters, and elements of the NN SBS, will participate in the Exercise.

Gambo in his remark noted that although the NN had made a tremendous contribution to the prosperity of the maritime sector, and the nation’s economy in general, there was the need to sustain the tempo and consolidate on the successes.

Speaking further, he maintained that the exercise which is the first since his appointment as the 21st indigenous CNS is strategic to achieving his vision to re-energizing the NN to discharge its constitutional mandate and other assigned tasks.

He said: “ Notably, one of my cardinal priorities is to improve the operational efficiency of NN’s fleet in terms of sea readiness and availability for operational deployments to speedily boost our capacity to meet our statutory maritime commitments.

“ This is in line with the mandate of Mr. President, Commander-in-Chief, for the Service to urgently restore normalcy in the nation’s maritime domain and emplace a conducive environment for maritime business to flourish.

“ Exercise Secured Waters is thus part of my strategic intent to position the NN firmly towards my articulated vision to align strategic intent with execution.

“ You would recall that on taking over Command, my vision for the NN was ‘To leverage on all factors of national location, technology, training, teamwork and synergy to re-energize the NN and enhance her as a well-motivated and ready force in the discharge of her constitutional mandate and other assigned task in fulfillment of her national security objectives’.

“ Accordingly, I am glad the First Quarter Sea Exercise is conceived to test a broad spectrum of maritime operations to enhance the security of Nigeria’s maritime domain to check criminality at sea.

“ Over the past years, the NN has made significant progress in the fight against various forms of maritime crimes. The sustainment of the aforementioned gains is hence critical to our national survival, given the huge contribution of the nation’s strategic maritime resources to national prosperity and development.

“ The Exercise is also a demonstration of the navy’s resolve to strengthen and consolidate on previous gains by acting decisively against pirates, sea robbers, and other enemies of the state.”

He reiterated that such a strong commitment will further reassure the nation’s regional and international partners of its readiness to weather ongoing partnerships and collaboration towards collective regional security.

Earlier in his address, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, said the Exercise comes against the backdrop of cases of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea (GOG), and the recent efforts to rig the maritime security particularly in the Lagos Area.

He assured members of the public that the NN will provide an enabling environment for legitimate businesses on the sea.

Daji also called on members of the public to provide the NN with useful information that will aid in its fight against criminality on the sea.

He said: “ Within this contest, maintaining our strategic deterrence posture and influence in the maritime environment is critical to our economic prosperity and regional stability.

“ It is my firm belief that the Exercise will give additional impetus to our overall maritime combat experiences to ensure that the NN remains relevant not only in defense of the territorial integrity of Nigeria but also in other contributions to the nation’s economic prosperity.

“ For this sea exercise, a total of 14 NN ships, 2 Helicopters, and elements of the NN SBS will participate. The fleet will conduct several exercises which include Anti-Piracy Operations, Protection of Oil and gas facilities, fleet maneuvers, communication, vessel Board search, and seizure, search and rescue among others.

“ On our part, we will continue to work with our interagency partners to stamp out criminalities in our maritime domain and assure you the Exercise Secured Waters will reinforce our quest for a safe and secure maritime environment.

“ To members of the public, let me once again reassure you that the NN will always be there to provide the necessary environment to carry out legitimate businesses in our waterways. May I further request that as partners in progress, members of the public are free to divulge credible information to units in your localities to get rid of all forms of criminality. ”