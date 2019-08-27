Andrew Orolua – Abuja

The Nigerian Navy has arrested two medium sized wooden boats laden with 502 bags of rice valued at over N10 million around Parrot Island waterways and Mbo River in Akwa Ibom state.

The naval gunboats were deployed from Forward Operating Base, Ibaka, on ‘Operation Swift Response’.

A statement signed by Director of Naval Information, Commodore Suleiman Dahun stated that during the operation, nine suspects were arrested while three outboard engines and two pumping machines were seized.

According to the navy, the arrests bring the number of seized smuggled rice in August this year to 919 bags and a total of 9, 489 bags so far seized by the service in 2019.

Reacting to this achievement, the naval headquarters commended the sustained efforts of the naval base in checking smuggling activities.

The Akwa Ibom naval base was similarly, enjoined to sustain efforts towards curbing all forms of illegalities, especially smuggling activities in line with the objectives of the ongoing ‘Operation Swift Response’.

In a related development, Forward Operating Base Formoso has handed over an arrested, barge EBIZARH and a tug boat HEBIZARH with three crew members to the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for prosecution.

The two vessels were arrested at Nigerian Agip Oil Company terminal in Brass, Bayelsa state, for conveying 600 metric tonnes of suspected illegally refined diesel.