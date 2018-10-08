Navy arrests proprietor, lecturers of fake maritime academy in A’ ibom

The serene community of Uwa west in Essien Udim council area of Akwa Ibom was disrupted weekend following the arrest of the proprietor of a fake maritime academy, Merchant Seaman Academy and four persons by the Nigerian Navy Ship Jubilee, Ikot Abasi.

Mr. Pius was arrested with four persons suspected to be teachers of the fake academy while students were marched to nearby police station in the area.

Our correspondent learnt that the academic activities of the illegal academy was halted in 2013 but later commenced in 2016 with tricks to defraud youths seeking admission into tertiary institutions through Joint Admission and Matriculation Board.

Addressing correspondents in Essien Udim, the Executive Officer of NNS Jubilee said during a tour to the school facility last weekend, it was discovered that former President Goodluck Jonathan had proscribed activities of the institution and other similar ones across the country as they lacked the capacity to train merchant navy.

According to him, navy received intelligence information that the same institution which was proscribed had begun operation. He added that it was on that note that the NNS Jubilee stormed the institution and shut it down indefinitely.

“In 2013, the then President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan outlawed this kind of institution which claimed that they are training merchant sailors because they do not have the capacity to embark on this kind of training.

So, they were proscribed. When we got intelligence information about the existence of this place sometimes ago that the institution was training young innocent Nigerians to be merchant sailors, we raided it and the institution was temporarily closed.

“This year we received intelligence that the same school has resumed training young Nigerians in maritime studies in spite of the fact that there is no authority for them to do so.

It is that which has led to our raiding this place and shut it down once more and also to find out from the proprietor what authority he has to continue training young innocent Nigerians when he fully knows that the school does not have the capacity for this kind of training,” he said.

The NNS Jubilee, however, handed all the four suspects and 19 students, consisting of 17 males and two females to the Divisional Police Officer of the area. Ibrahim explained that he had briefed the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, who then asked the DPO to take charge of the situation.

The proprietor, Pius, 46, said what caused him to set up the school was the passion he has to run the academy as a mono-technic for the training of young Nigerians in shipping and security management technology.

He revealed that the school had applied to the Corporate Affairs Commission and received a Memorandum of Understanding and also to the National Board for Technical Education which sent its accreditation team to the academy for programmes accreditation. He added that all the programmes of the academy had been fully accredited.

He said, “I have the accreditation certificate. As I am talking to you, the students passed through JAMB to gain admission into the academy. We don’t send text messages to students through fraudulent means as alleged.

“We go into the Central Admission Processing System, and once a person gets admission from the CAPS, JAMB will send the names of those students to the porter, it is then the students will contact the school for admission.”

One of the students, Mr. Anieto Ugonna Solomon from Oguata in Anambra State, told our correspondent that he applied for JAMB which sent him to the school through a text message.

He noted that his first choice institution was Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka while his second choice was the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede.

Another student, Olim Joseph, from Ogoja, Cross River State, said he had been in the school for the past two years studying marine engineering. He said he did not include maritime study in JAMB but because of the admission JAMB sent to him, he had to go for the course.

He said, “I got here through a text message from JAMB that I have been admitted into this institution. I was asked to call a number that had been attached to the text for further information. It was on this strength that I came to this place from Cross River.

“The fees depend on the voyage. Those students who are for the first voyage pay N191,000 and those who are in their second voyage pay N150,000. A voyage lasts for four months.”

Our correspondent observed that there is no pond, stream, river, or sea around the school. The school is sited in the bush, about a kilometre or so from the community. It was also observed that two students were paired in a room which has no door or window.