The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas has called for improved synergy between the Nigerian Navy and the Cameroonian Navy, particularly at the operational level.

Admiral Ibas made the call during a bilateral discussion with the Cameroonian CNS, Rear Admiral Jean Mendoua on the sidelines of the recent Global Maritime Security Conference in Abuja, Nigeria.

A statement signed by Commodore Suleiman Dahun stated that Ibas stressed the need for enhanced interaction between naval bases in Douala and Limbe in Cameroon and NNS VICTORY and JUBILEE in Calabar and Ikot Abasi in Nigeria.

He said that such level of interaction would help in checking incidents of sea piracy, smuggling and kidnapping in the maritime domain between both countries.

Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas

While requesting for access to weekly security reports from the Inter -regional Coordination Centre in Yaounde, Vice Admiral Ibas emphasised that such collaboration would ensure that ships transiting both countries are seaworthy and comply with international regulations and standards.

The naval chief acknowledged several bilateral and multilateral relations between the Republic of Cameroon and the Nigeria in curbing insecurity .

Admiral Ibas invited his Cameroonian counterpart to attend the 2020 Nigerian Navy International Maritime Conference and Regional Maritime Exercise.

In his remarks, Rear Admiral Jean Mendoua appreciated the improved cordial relationship between the Nigerian Navy and the Cameroonian Navy, especially along the common borders of the two countries and their efforts against terrorism.

He expressed optimism for enhanced collaboration between the two services in years to come as the Cameroonian Navy evolves.