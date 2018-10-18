Nature takes effect as 5 IDPs give birth in flood camp

No fewer than five Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Igbogene camp, Yenagoa Local Government Area, the Bayelsa State capital, have given birth within the last four weeks since the ravaging flood rendered many homeless in the state.

The IDPs numbering over 2000 are currently taking refuge in Igbogene main camp, which has six camp extensions in the LGA.

Mrs. Abbey Eloho, a Deltan, who resides in Yenagoa, and one of the mothers, said: “I gave birth to a female child here in the camp on the 23rd of September, and life hasn’t been easy for us”.

“We appreciate all those who have donated relief materials, monies and other items to us, you can’t get all the comfort when you are outside your home but we still need more.

“I thank God for the gift of life, my baby is healthy despite the environment. We also commend the message from the former Governor of the state, Chief Timipre Sylva, for the money.

Mrs. Amaka James, a mother from Imo State, who gave birth just this Monday, complained about the poor condition of the camp and unavailability of food for the refugees, adding that as a breast-feeding mother, she hasn’t eaten till noon on Wednesday.

She said: “Look at where we are sleeping, no mattresses and foam or even pillow to lay our heads. We see government, individuals and corporate organisations bring relief materials but we don’t get to eat or benefit from them”.

Meanwhile, Director of Information, Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Aziowei Ayii, denied their claims, noting that “when we share relief materials to them, they collect and hide them, and pretend that they never got anything.

“We are doing all to ensure every material received is shared amongst all the camps effectively. We have a profiling list of every material brought and the number of IDPs in the camp.

“They have coordinators who are in-charge of the different groups. Like you can see people bringing monies, I direct that the monies are given to the nursing mothers directly in order to avoid controversies.

“The state government is doing so much to ensure that their stay here is safe. We have the medical team around who attend to them all. We also commend other donors for their support in coming to the aid of the flood victims.