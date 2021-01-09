Nation’s unity not negotiable, assets Governor Makinde

In commemoration of the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has stressed the need for Nigerians to work toward sustaining the nation’s unity and peaceful co-existence.

Gov. Makinde said this at a special Jumat service held at the OjaOba Central Mosque, Ibadan to mark the Remembrance Day.

The governor, represented at the occasion by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola said that the unity of Nigeria as a nation was not negotiable.

He urged Nigerians to be patient and never give up, assuring that the country would soon witness transformation.

According to him, the country is a great nation. Gov. Makinde commended the ex-servicemen for their contributions to the unity of Nigeria as well as the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.

He reiterated the commitment of the state government to always support the ex-service men and families of the gallant fallen heroes.

READ ALSO: Makinde launches 33 vehicles, 396 motorcycles for ‘Amotekun’ operation

Highlights of the occasion were a prayer session presided over by the Chief Imam of Ibadan land, Shelkh AbdulGaniyy Agbotomokekere for the families of ex-servicemen, especially, the fallen heroes.

The special Jumat service was attended by the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Mrs. Fausat Sanni. Representatives of the army, customs, Nigerian Correctional Service, immigration, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) also attended the service.