National Sports Festival gets February date — Daily Times Nigeria

By Ben Alaiya

Going by indications from the Sports Ministry and the Edo State Government, the National Sports Festival (NSF), earlier scheduled for last year should now hold next month in Benin City.

All the 36 states of the federation and the Federal capital, Abuja are expected to be participants in the multi-sports games and the Edo state government have repeatedly said that facilities for the festival across the state are in good shape and ready.

The date for the festival have already been fixed for between February 14-28, and states and athletes are expected to start arriving Benin City from the first week of February, according the LOC Chairman and Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt Hon. Philip Shaibu.

All athletes coming for the games are also expected to be registered by their state for a fee that has been decided by the LOC and the Main Organising Committee (MOC), headed by Sports Minister, Sunday Dare.

It’s also expected that all Covid-19 protocols will be respected by all participants, during and after the games and officials have been given strick instructions to ensure that all rules concerning the festival and the current global pandemic are strictly adhered to.