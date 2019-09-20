The National Economic Council (NEC) says the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) is not meant for cows alone but to address all challenges of animal husbandry in the country.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the NEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the NTLP was meant to address farmers/herders crisis, adding that “as the chairman of the sub-committee of NEC on herders/farmers clashes, the NEC was briefed. The chairman of NEC reminded NEC that the committee was to address the farmers/herders crisis.

“The committee presented the NLTP (2019-2028) today; the plan is not only targeted at cows, but a holistic strategy to address animal husbandry.’’

Gov. Umahi said that the plan had six pillars– conflict resolution, justice and peace, humanitarian relief and early recovery for IDPs, human capital development, cross-cutting issues and economic development.

He said that the committee proposed an implementation guideline to guide Federal Government and states.

According to him, a N100 billion budget was proposed by the committee to support the project.

The governor said that the Federal Government would contribute 80 per cent in grant to support states, while states would contribute land, project implementation structure, personnel and 20 per cent cost of the project.

He said the council resolved that there was need to look at the trans-human West African Regional Protocol.

“You cannot allow the movement of cattle without registration and monitoring; council emphasised the need to continue to establish that the Livestock Transformation Plan is a creation of the NEC and state governors.

“And of course the Ministers of Agriculture and Interior are members of the sub-committee and it is entirely distinct from RUGA. NEC adopted the NLTP on January 18, it is a creation of the NEC in liaison with the Federal Government.

“States will determine whether or not they are willing to participate; each state in Nigeria is free to determine whether such stats is willing to participate.

“The Federal Government did not, and we repeat, did not, impose this plan; participation remains voluntary; what we talk about is NLTP, which is a product of NEC, in liaison with the Federal Government,’’ he said.