National Convention: PDP dismisses APC’s vote-buying allegation

…Says spurious allegations will not help Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it has noted the uneasiness, apprehension and nervousness in the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as Presidential candidate of the PDP.

The PDP said such nervousness in the deflated party has led to a renewed attempt at smear campaign with spurious allegations against our Presidential candidate; a defeatist approach that shows that the APC and the Buhari Presidency are afraid of the Atiku candidacy and have reached their wits end, well ahead of the elections.

The claims by APC of vote-buying at our national convention, is therefore, not only false but completely unfounded and symptomatic of a party that has totally lost bearing and now engaged in rumour mongering.

This was contained in a statement in Abuja on Monday by PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The party said such allegation from the APC is not unexpected given that it had tried everything possible to scuttle our national convention and Presidential primary but woefully failed, hence the desperation to engage in attempt to discredit the process that has been acclaimed as the beat in our political history.

“Unlike the APC that has an unpopular Presidential candidate, who has failed in governance, foisted on it without an election, the whole world watched with excitement as 12 aspirants contested the PDP Presidential primary, where delegates drawn from respected Nigerians across the country, freely voted for a candidate of their choice.

“To the amusement of Nigerians, the APC conducted a non-contested convention in which it declared President Buhari as “winner” with over 14 million fictitious votes.

“In their desperation, they forgot that “Winning” as a word connotes contest.

“Strangely, the APC declared a candidate as having won when there was never a contest – a charade by a deceptive party with duplicitous leaders!”.

The PDP noted that the APC is suffering from a pre-defeat trauma; it cautioned the party and its presidential candidate to steer clear of PDP and get ready for issue-based campaign ahead of the 2019 elections.

“It is instructive to state that their attempt at smear campaign against our candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will fail as Nigerians are interested only in the candidate that can make a turnaround of the ugly situation Buhari Presidency has sunk us”, said the party.