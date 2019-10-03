The crazy on Social currently is the celebration of National Boyfriend’s Day where lovers, mostly laidies are celebarting their guys with all kinds of images.

What does National Boyfriend Day mean?

National Boyfriend Day is observed annually on October 3. Boyfriends have been overlooked in the past when it comes to holidays. … This is a day to show appreciation to boyfriends everywhere for the good things they do.

Celebrating Boyfriend’s Day here are some Tweets

Thanks for being there for me bestie, i love you sm. Happy #NationalBoyfriendDay baby ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sMxyIIRgC4 — madam k (@Maryamkosoko) October 3, 2019

Happy National Boyfriend Day to my Poodah butt 💙 ! love you to the moon and back. #NationalBoyfriendDay pic.twitter.com/MoIWbu4CKG — my (@missmv2) October 3, 2019