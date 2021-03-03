Nation that treats bandits better than intellectuals will not succeed – Fmr Gov, Peter Obi

Mr Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State and the Peoples Democratic Party’s Vice Presidential candidate, has stated that Nigeria will not become a prosperous country if bandits are prioritized over intellectuals for a meeting by the federal government.

Obi confirmed this on Wednesday at Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka during the unveiling and presentation of a book by Prof. Chinyere Okunna.

Professor Okunna is the Director of UNIZIK Radio and worked as a Commissioner and Chief of Staff to Governor Obi.

“Oil money used to be the big earner for Nigeria, but today the world is moving away from oil,” said Obi, who was a special guest of honour. The intelligence field is now the money-making industry.

“Prof Okunna (the author), who we are honoring today, earns less than a political thug, I can tell you. Nigeria would rather pay and meet with robbers than pay and meet with resourceful and hardworking intellectuals.

“Nigeria will not thrive if we continue to invite bandits to meetings while failing to invite professors. That is why the country is in the position it is now. God bless Nigeria.”

Before naming her as commissioner, Obi said he had never met the book’s author, but he became interested in her after seeing her CV as a candidate when he was governor.

READ ALSO: FG’s $8 per person projection for Covid vaccine too high, says Obi

Many people objected to her appointment, saying she was not a member of the party, but he stood firm because he wanted the best team for the job.

“People come to me for advice on the kind of people they can give appointments to, and I advise them, ‘take people who will tell you the truth no matter how hard it is,’” he warned.

“You will fail if you listen to the people who continuously tell you sweet things. You have a bunch of idiots on the executive committee if they don’t argue and disagree with you, and we have a lot of idiots in Nigeria. Idiots are people who pretend to know something.

How can we pay bandits when we haven’t paid those who are employed?” Obi questioned.

Prof Charles Esimone, the university’s Vice-Chancellor, had previously said, “We’re working to become the world’s 200th university.” I’ve seen the vision, and it’s a vision that can be fulfilled.

“To achieve that, it will take focus, innovation, and a lot of hard work. We should be celebrating excellence in universities, as well as innovation, scholarship, and other achievements.”