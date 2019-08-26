…Says NCC just barking without biting, vows to jointly sue 9mobile, NCC if…

…You are lying, back your claim with statistics, NCC challenges NATCOMS

The National Association of Telecoms Subscribers (NATCOMS) has taken a swipe at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for being allegedly lethargic in its approach to protecting consumers from unsolicited calls and messages from telecoms operators.

The umbrella body for telecoms subscribers said NCC should start biting instead of the usual barking without results, adding that there is an upsurge in the rate of unsolicited calls and messages and subscribers are angry about it.

Speaking with the Daily Times at the weekend, President, NATCOMS, Chief Adeolu Ogunbanjo, threatened to sue 9mobile and NCC if the current narrative does not change, accusing the NCC of failing to wield the big stick because it does not want to be seen as deliberately discouraging investors.

“I have a case against 9mobile. It is on the increase. The NCC should start biting. Anyway, at the parliament, we are going to say a lot on this because for instance, even when I reported to NCC’s 622 which is a toll-free line, yes, 9mobile sent me a text that “yes, we’ve seen it, we’ve done this and that.

“However, they said it’s been done only for them to send me another text the third day. I will still go back to NCC so that NCC will go behind the door and sanction them.

“NCC is not biting, they are only barking. They are barking, barking, barking, they are not biting. I’m going to make another effort to get the NCC to act. They don’t want to wield the big stick.

You know why? We are saying that we want more investments in Nigeria. If you start sanctioning every little thing, it may discourage investors. That’s why I think NCC is a bit slow to act.

After the second reporting and it’s still the same thing, then I go to court joining the NCC in the suit against 9mobile since I’ve also reported to NCC as directed by the regulator which is NCC itself.”

Reacting, the Director of Publicity, NCC, Dr. Henry Nkemadu, refuted the claim that there is a rise in the rate of unsolicited calls and messages, describing it as a web of lies.

He, however, challenged the President of NATCOMS to support his claim with verifiable statistics.

Meanwhile, a caller-identification and call-blocking application company, Truecaller, ranked Nigeria as the ninth most spammed country in a special report in 2017.

Truecaller said India occupied the first position among the top 20 countries in the world affected by spam calls with 22.6 percent. Next to India were the United States and Brazil with 20.7 per cent apiece.

In its 2018 report, Brazil occupied the number one spot. India, Chile and South Africa followed with second, third and fourth positions respectively.

But, unlike in 2017 when African countries featured on the top 20 countries affected by spam calls, only South Africa appeared on the list of top 20 countries in 2018.