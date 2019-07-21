Saka Bolaji, Minna

Senate President Ahmed Lawan has assured Nigerians that the ninth National Assembly will provide a united and purposeful leadership that will transform the security, economy and social well-being of all citizens.

Senator Lawan, who gave this assurance on Sunday at the reception and official unveiling of Senator Mohammed Musa’s strategic senatorial action plan held in Minna, said that the elections are over and it’s time for governance devoid of political platform.

He declared that it is time to revive the railway system and to rehabilitate Nigerian roads which in turn will boost the economic base of Nigerians, especially the rural dwellers.

The Senate President emphasized the need to reconsider Niger state in the spirit of fairness and justice because of the sacrifices the state made in donating its land for the creation of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as the nation’s capital.

He further applauded the cordial relationship that currently exists between Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello and the National Assembly members from the state which has extended to the between the governor and the state House of Assembly.

Earlier, Sen. Mohammed Musa said that he will not tamper with funds for constituency projects while given priority to the provision of quality education, welfare for women and combat poverty to enhance security.

Sen. Musa also promised to support health policies and programmes, agriculture and employment in his constituency as well to ensure federal presence by making sure that all deplorable federal roads in the senatorial district are reconstructed and the completion of the Kagara Dam project among others.

In his remarks, Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger state charged the ninth National Assembly to ensure the regulations of trailer and heavy trucks over loading that is causing deplorable roads in the country.

Meanwhile, he pleaded with the Senate President to always consider Niger state in the scheme of things at the National Assembly.