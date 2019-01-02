NASS will ensure speedy passage of 2019 budget – Reps member

The member representing Arewa/Dandi Federal Constituency, Alhaji Hussaini Kangiwa, says the National Assembly would ensure speedy passage of the 2019 budget. Kangiwa told newsmen on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi that the lawmakers would avoid the mistakes that delayed the passage of the 2018 budget. According to him, the passage will be in contrast to that of 2018 that was passed amid controversies and disharmony between the executive and the legislature. “I think Nigerians should not have to worry this time around as we have all learned our lessons from what happened in 2018. “I can assure you that the impasse that trailed the 2018 budget in the National Assembly before its passage will be avoided in 2019,” the APC member, said. Kangiwa assured President Muhammadu Buhari that APC lawmakers in the National Assembly were solidly behind him in spite of what happened during the presentation of the budget. “What happened during the budget presentation was unfortunate; it was orchestrated and carried out by the opposition but we the APC lawmakers were able to check them. “We are solidly behind our President because we are in support of his anti-corruption crusade,” he said. Kangiwa also lauded Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi for transforming the state to being a major contributor to Nigeria’s economic growth through agriculture. “Governor Bagudu left no one in doubt about the ability of APC to deliver on its campaign promises. “His rice revolution has triggered massive rice production which has drastically reduced rice import to barest minimum,” he said.